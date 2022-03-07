Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. ATW Spac Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 294.9% in the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.76 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

