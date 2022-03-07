Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,701,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

