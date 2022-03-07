NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 637,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,814,507 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

