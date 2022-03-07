Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $71.72

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.72, but opened at $67.66. Novavax shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 25,882 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

