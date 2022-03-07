NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells $96,924.50 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $96,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1,961.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.