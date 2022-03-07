NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.68 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, NULS has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $37.47 million and $27.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

