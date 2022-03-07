Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.10

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 2213279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

