Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

NTR opened at $94.99 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

