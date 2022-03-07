Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 2,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

