NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,362.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $86.19 or 0.00222287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $569.58 million and approximately $44,362.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,887,708 coins and its circulating supply is 6,608,716 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

