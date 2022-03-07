NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $169.55

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.55 and last traded at $169.72, with a volume of 2989903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.45.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day moving average is $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

