O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. 10,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

