Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Oatly Group worth $40,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

OTLY opened at 6.18 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 6.00 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

