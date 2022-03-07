OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.