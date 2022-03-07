Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 110,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 759,426 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

