Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 191,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,480. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.