Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 191,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,480. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.