Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 191,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,480. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

