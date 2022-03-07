ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1,479.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.07 or 0.06709470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.52 or 0.99824483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00047555 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

