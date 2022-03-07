Offshift Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Offshift has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00013760 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,254.14 or 0.99939795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00270178 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

