OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 32327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OLO by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

