OMG Network Market Cap Tops $518.48 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00009641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $518.48 million and approximately $123.63 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00229739 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

