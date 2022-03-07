Omni Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00005564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $737.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00263082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,324 coins and its circulating supply is 563,008 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.