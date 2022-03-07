Omnitude Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $524,077.88 and $170,171.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00105119 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.