OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.33

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.33 and last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 48180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

OMRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get OMRON alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.