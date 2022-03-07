OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.35

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

