On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
ON stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50.
About ON (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
