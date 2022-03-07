On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

ON stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $309,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.