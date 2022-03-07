ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.10 million and a P/E ratio of -71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.