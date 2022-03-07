Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.