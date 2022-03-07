OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $160,044.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103871 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,040,977 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.