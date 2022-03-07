ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONEOK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

