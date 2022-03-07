Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $436.74 million and $33.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00192538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00346179 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

