Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.