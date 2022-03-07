OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $623,413.59 and $93,759.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

