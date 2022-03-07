Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 118.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $74.41. 432,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

