Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $697,191.40

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $697,191.40 and $64,168.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.07 or 0.06709470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.52 or 0.99824483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00047555 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.