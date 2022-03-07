Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Origo has a market capitalization of $535,746.71 and $400,367.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00105009 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.