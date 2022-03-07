OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.36. 4,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.