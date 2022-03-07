Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 11% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares were up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 23,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,131,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 22.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.