Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.