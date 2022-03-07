Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.94

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.94 and last traded at C$60.41, with a volume of 406711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.90.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.92. The company has a market cap of C$16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

