Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up about 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. 1,354,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,010. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

