Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 188,972 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after buying an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after buying an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

