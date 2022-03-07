Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

PAFO stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Pacifico Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

