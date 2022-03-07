Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $12.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.84. 42,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,627. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

