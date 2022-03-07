Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $611.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PANW traded down $12.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.84. 42,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,627. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

