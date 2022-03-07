Pangolin (PNG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $1.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,498,847 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

