Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

