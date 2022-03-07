Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.99, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.