Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 575,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

