Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

